Oldschool 105.3 Superbowl Party Was A Blast

It was great fun, great laughs, and great friends at the Savoy nightclub! The Superbowl Party was off the chain, We gave out gas cards, prizes, money, and alot of food. The game went down to the last seconds. But all the women was there to see Beyonce’ perform doing the halftime show. It was clear from Jennifer Hudson, to Alicia Keys to Bey! The women ruled a Night of football designed for man and football fans. we wanna thank everyone for coming out having a great time! Congratulations to all the Ravens fans! See yall next year!

