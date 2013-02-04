CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Oldschool 105.3 Superbowl Party Was A Blast

0 reads
Leave a comment

It was great fun, great laughs, and great friends at the Savoy nightclub! The Superbowl Party was off the chain, We gave out gas cards, prizes, money, and alot of food. The game went down to the last seconds. But all the women was there to see Beyonce’ perform doing the halftime show. It was clear from Jennifer Hudson, to Alicia Keys to Bey! The women ruled a Night of football designed for man and football fans. we wanna thank everyone for coming out having a great time! Congratulations to all the Ravens fans! See yall next year!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close