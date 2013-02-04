Which Do You Think Was The Best Superbowl Commercial

Oldschool 105.3 had the BIG Superbowl Party at Club Savoy from Beyonce, to the game, and everyone knows that the Super Bowl commercials have become almost as important as the game itself. With YouTube, fb, twitter, and social media has only skyrocketed interest.

The increased attention and all the pre-Super Bowl buzz for ads have driven up the costto crazy amounts. In 2013 the average 30-second spot costs upward of $4 million. I need me a network, so i can get some of that!

Some companies make the most of their money by producing really outstanding and memorable commercials that resonate with the public. The best ads earn a permanent place in television history, and are rerun countless times long after the game ends.

Other companies just waste an unbelievable amount of money on terrible ads that are not worth a dime,and will be forgotten in seconds.

So taking a look at the good, the bad, and the dreadfully mediocre Super Bowl commercials of 2013. The question is which do you think the best commercial was comment!

