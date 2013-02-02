TODAY IN BLACK HISTORY: The Ice Cream Scooper Was Invented

Where oh where would be without this crafty tool for our favorite summertime treat. We can thank inventor and businessman named Alfred L. Cralle, who invented the ice cream scooper.

It was while working in Pittsburgh as a porter that Cralle noticed that ice cream was difficult to dispense. It tended to stick to spoons and ladles, usually requiring use of two hands and at least two implements to serve.

On February 2, 1897, the 35-year old was granted U.S. Patent. Originally called an “Ice Cream Mold and Disher” was designed to be able to keep ice cream and other foods from sticking, and easy to operate with one hand. Thanks Alfred!

