Who Is Your Favorite Pick For Superbowl Sunday, Come Party With Oldschool 105.3 Sunday at Savoy

Come on join Oldschool 105.3 at the Savoy on Sunday night for the biggest Superbowl Party of the year! People are saying that The Ravens have won three playoff games because Joe Flacco was the best quarterback on the field. Better than Manning and Brady, and Baltimore will win because the Ravens are a deeper team, one that has more worthy candidates to play the annual role of “Super Bowl’s Unlikeliest Star.” we will see! I got my man Ray Lewis!

