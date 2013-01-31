Set those DVRs right now to make sure you don’t miss tonight’s live broadcast of the 44th Annual NAACP Image Awards with host Steve Harvey as the organization honors the best & brightest in all facets of Black arts, literature, recording and entertainment.

The big show begins tomorrow night on NBC at 8PM EST and you won’t want to miss all the action. Visit NAACPImageAwards.net for a full list of the nominees and be sure to catch all the Twitter updates via @NAACPImageAward.

NAACP Image Awards Airs Live Friday Night was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Posted January 31, 2013

