14-Year-Old Shot In The Head In A Shooting Outside Of An Atlanta Middle School

A 14-year-old student was shot in the head outside of Price Middle School in southeast Atlanta, according to news reports. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that the student was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. Atlanta police told the AJC that the victim was “alert, conscious and breathing.” Another Price Middle student is in custody, according to Channel 2 Action News.

In reaction to the shooting, Atlanta Mayor Mayor Kasim Reed issued the following statement:

“Gun violence in and around our schools is simply unconscionable and must end. Too many young people are being harmed, and too many families are suffering from unimaginable and unnecessary grief. I pray that the student who was shot today at Price Middle School in southwest Atlanta recovers quickly and can return home to family and friends. A suspect has been taken into custody. I would also like the students, faculty and families of the Price Middle School community to know that they have the full support of the City of Atlanta as they heal from today’s terrible incident. The city’s Employee Assistance Program counselors are already at the school providing guidance for students, faculty and family members.”

