Charlotte Get Ready For The Biggest Basketball/Party Week Of The Year CIAA [Video]

CIAA Tournament is almost here…wouldn’t it be cool to cash you tax refund checks at the club! This is a joke please dont go and really try and cash those checks before the party gets started!!! LOL. CIAA 2013 begins on Monday, February 25 and ends on Saturday, March 2! This is the biggest party of the year, and its in Charlotte! For all the hottest, parties, Day and Night! Stay tuned to Oldschool 105.3, or log-on to find out where we gonna be at!

If you never been check out the video Charlotte:

Also On 105.3 RnB: