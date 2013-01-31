As the excitement continues to grow in anticipation of the music industry’s biggest night, some of our favorites are already working hard to put on their best for their top notch live performances and the latest to join the lineup is Justin Timberlake.

The six-time Grammy Award-winning pop/R&B singer is making quite the big mark on the business having recently returned with a blazing new single “Suit & Tie” featuring Jay-Z.

This also marks the first time in four years that Timberlake will grace the Grammy stage and will be his debut TV performance on the eve of his first studio album in seven years.

The new album is due early March, but for now you can check out the single via the links below and expect something spectacular from JT in just a few short weeks.

Previously announced performers for the 55th Annual Grammy Awards include current nominees Dierks Bentley and Miranda Lambert, The Black Keys, FUN., the Lumineers, Mumford & Sons, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Jack White, as well as Elton John and current nominee Ed Sheeran performing live together for the first time. Two-time Grammy winner LL Cool J returns as host of music’s biggest night.

Justin Timberlake to Perform at The Grammys was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 31, 2013

