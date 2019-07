Tournament 2013: The Party Starts Here!

(Scroll through our Photo Gallery of party flyers)

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27TH

THE OLD SCHOOL PARTY ZONE KICKS OFF WITH THE RETURN OF THE SOUL STAGE: TOURNAMENT EDITION , INTRODUCING TEENY BARINO AND VITO…WITH YOUR HOST, OLD SCHOOL 105.3’S FLY TY! LIVE PERFORMANCES BY INNERTWYNE BAND, EUNIQUE, KYRAN & OLD SKOOL.



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28

• IT’S THE OLD SCHOOL SKATE PARTY HOSTED BY FLY TY & DJ STACEY BLACKMAN ON THE ONES & TWOS AT KATE’S SKATING RINK, INDEPENDENCE BLVD…CALLING ALL SKATERS….DON’T MISS THE ROLL BOUNCE CONTEST

• FOLLOW FLY TY OVER TO ENSO INSIDE THE EPICENTRE AT 11PM FOR THE 7TH ANNUAL ULTIMATE RED CARPET QUEEN CITY PARTY HOSTED BY CHRISTOPHER REID, KID OF KID N’ PLAY! BROUGHT TO YOU BY THE ASSOCIATES AND 30 PLUS PRODUCTIONS

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

(DAY)

• KICK OFF YOUR FRIDAY AS CELEBRITY STATUS PRESENTS THE OFFICIAL ALL ALUMNI WELCOME WEEKEND EXTRAVAGANZA AT GRAND CENTRAL ON CENTRAL AVENUE! FLY TY WILL BE HOSTING FROM 3-4PM…ONE LOCATION…2 PARTIES!

(NIGHT)

• KICKING OFF FRIDAY NIGHT, IT’S OLYMPIA D. AT THE SWAG & SEXY PARTY AT EXTRAVAGANZA, 1610 NORTH TRYON STREET…..MUSIC BY SHABLEEK & DJ BONEY B…BROUGHT TO YOU BY LUDY ENTERTAINMENT DOT COM.

• AND FRIDAY NIGHT WOULDN’T BE FRIDAY NIGHT WITH THE EDITION OF OLD SCHOOL FRIDAYS AT PRIVILEGE WITH FLY TY AND DJ HUKHER….BROADCASTING LIVE ON OLD SCHOOL 105.3 FROM 10PM TO MIDNIGHT

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

(DAY)

• KICK YOUR SATURDAY OFF RIGHT…WITH THE OMEGA DAY PARTY AT PRIVILEGE WITH MC LYTE ON THE ONES & TWOS WITH WITH FLY TY HOSTING, 1:30 – 2:30PM

• IT’S A SATURDAY DAY OL’ SKOOL DAY PARTY WITH THE 2013 TOURNAMENT BIG 3 AT FIRE WATER RESTAURANT & LOUNGE (NEXT TO UNIVERSITY HILTON), JW CLAY BLVD..HOSTED BY FLY TY FROM 3-4PM….PARTY WITH DJ CUT CREATOR AND THE AGGIES, EAGLES & V STATE!

• LA-DI-DA-DI, WE LIKES TO PARTY…IT’S THE RETURN OF THE LA-DI-DA-DI DAY PARTY, AT LABEL, 900 NC MUSIC FACTORY…., IT’S THE HOTTEST DAY PARTY EVER WITH 2 DJS, 2 LEVELS AND CRAZY PARTY…PERFOMRING LIVE…ROB BASE AND DJ KOOL

(NIGHT)

• CLOSING OUT THE OLD SCHOOL PARTY ZONE IS THE ULTIMATE EDITION OF SOPHISTICATED SATURDAY AT TEMPO HOSTED BY FLY TY AND DJ HUKHER KEEPING YOU ON THE FLOOR ALL NIGHT LONG!