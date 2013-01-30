Kobe Bryant Fires Back At Those Who Talk Trash About Wife Vanessa

Kobe was to blame for his wife being heavily scrutinized when she decided to stay by his side even after he cheated on her by getting caught creepin’ back in 2003…and the slander never really slowed down after that. Even after she filed for divorce and still decided to stay and work it out with her NBA hubby!

But the Lakers MVP looks to have had enough and is finally speaking up to defend his wifey.

Kobe recently joined Twitter, and when one of his followers took a shot at Vanessa with the infamous Drake “Stay Schemin’ line, Kobe put him in check

Kobes response

