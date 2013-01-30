CLOSE
That Girl is On Fire! Alicia Keys Named Blackberry Global Creative Director

Self-proclaimed “iphone junky” Alicia Keys is now BlackBerry’s Global Creative Director. BlackBerry announced Keys news position at the conclusion of its BlackBerry 10 launch today. The B10 is BlackBerry foray into touch screen phones and is the first with out a keyboard.

Keys isn’t the only celebrity to claim a creative director title. Will.i.am is the Intel’s Director of Innovation. Keys is reportedly will use her BlackBerry to create a music video for every city she visits on her BlackBerry tour.

Alicia Keys Signs With BlackBerry
