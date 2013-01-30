CLOSE
Lisa Ling Turns the Cameras on Her Own Life

Our America hits closer to home than ever before. For the first time, Lisa Ling turns the cameras on her own life and as she struggles to cope with the challenges of her aging father.

Tune in for an all-new episode of Our America with “Secret Lives of Seniors” on Tuesday, February 5th at 10/9c, only on OWN.

For more on Our America with Lisa Ling, click on the image above or click here.

Lisa Ling Turns the Cameras on Her Own Life was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Photos
