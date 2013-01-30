Grammy Award-winning rock and soul music icon Tina Turner is one step closer to officially giving up her U.S. citizenship.

It was reported this week that the 73-year-old legendary songstress, whose birth name is Anna Mae Bullock, has already passed the civics test and interview she needs to be granted her official citizenship in Switzerland.

Turner has lived in a suburb of Zurich since 1995 and is working to soon be able to give back her U.S. citizenship. She is currently awaiting approval from Swiss authorities before being granted her red passport.

Tina Turner Leaving the United States was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 30, 2013

