Your success in an area including your relationship begins and ends with you. If there is a gap between what you want and what you have then an intentional reevaluation is needed. Allow yourself some space by spending some time alone. Time spent by yourself should be time spent on yourself. As you do this know that the one constant in life lies in who we are, until we change who we are. Enhance who you are and watch everything in your life rise to the level of YOU as a result. Even the quality of the men you date will change as you do.

How To Find a Quality Man [Original] was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Posted January 30, 2013

