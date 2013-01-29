Last night Whitney Houston’s mom Cissy did an interview with Oprah and you know how Oprah get’s down. She always gets you to tell the truth! Cissy also brought in her son Michael to talk to Oprah where he admitted that he was the one that introduced Whitney to drugs and NOT Bobby Brown!. Cissy went on to still say that she didn’t like Bobby for her daughter and gave reasons why but this interview was JUICY!

The Houston Family Admits Bobby Brown Is NOT Responsible for Whitney’s Drug Addiction was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

Praise 92.7/100.9 Posted January 29, 2013

