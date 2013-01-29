CLOSE
Boris Kodjoe to Nicole Ari Parker: “I’ll Put the Paws on Kevin Hart!” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Boris Kodjoe and wife Nicole Ari Parker stopped by Majic 107.5/97.5 to speak with Carol Blackmon about their various projects. Boris is currently one of the stars of “the fakest reality show on TV,” BET’s “The Real Husbands of Hollywood,” which also stars Kevin Hart, Robin Thicke, Nick Cannon, Duane Martin and JB Smoove.

Click here to hear this hilarious interview, Boris explained to Carol why he can’t bring his wife around Kevin Hart.

Boris Kodjoe , Kevin Hart , nicole ari parker

