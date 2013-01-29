Vanilla Ice Shares What Really Went Down with Suge Knight

Popular 90s rapper Vanilla Ice recently sat down with noted radio personality Sway for an intimate and revealing conversation about his career ups and downs and to finally set the record straight on a bunch of key details left opened-ended throughout his tenure in the music business.

In their conversation, he speaks openly on all things Ice including his breakthrough status over two decades ago selling 160 million records, the key to success according to his experiences, and what really happened with the infamous show biz titan Suge Knight. Did he really get hung over a balcony?

Click the player below to get the scoop and listen closely for everything you’ve ever wanted to know about this once iconic rapper whose public fall from grace shook the masses.

originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 29, 2013

