CLOSE
Radio One
Home

Vanilla Ice Shares What Really Went Down with Suge Knight

0 reads
Leave a comment

Popular 90s rapper Vanilla Ice recently sat down with noted radio personality Sway for an intimate and revealing conversation about his career ups and downs and to finally set the record straight on a bunch of key details left opened-ended throughout his tenure in the music business.

In their conversation, he speaks openly on all things Ice including his breakthrough status over two decades ago selling 160 million records, the key to success according to his experiences, and what really happened with the infamous show biz titan Suge Knight. Did he really get hung over a balcony?

Click the player below to get the scoop and listen closely for everything you’ve ever wanted to know about this once iconic rapper whose public fall from grace shook the masses.

RELATED LINKS:

Sway & King Tech to Bring “The Wake Up Show” to Shade 45

Allen Hughes Shares Stories of Working with Tupac Shakur

Vanilla Ice Shares What Really Went Down with Suge Knight was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Deathrow Records , hip-hop , interview , rap , suge knight , Sway , vanilla ice

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 1 day ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close