Kris Humphries Rejected $10M Divorce Settlement From Kim Kardashin

Kris Humphries has turned down a $10 million offer to settle his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian, all because he wants their marriage to be annulled instead.

After Kim filed for divorce, she offered Kris a $10 million payoff, with the agreement that he would not continue to pursue an annulment to their marriage on the grounds of fraud.

Kris believes that Kim never really loved him, and that she only married him for ratings and publicity!

Kris flatly rejected the offer because it has never been about money for him. He wants to be able to marry in a church again, with a clear conscience, when he finds someone special. Kris is deeply religious and he believes that the only way he can do that is if his marriage to Kim is annulled.Wow…I feel you Kris!

Due to Kris’ basketball schedule, the earliest the trial can be scheduled to begin is the middle of June, making it likely the couple will still be married when the Kim K. gives birth to her new man Kanye West’s baby in early July.

Kris says he is eager to move on with his life, because he is constantly getting heckled by NBA players and fans – and he just wants to be able to close this chapter in his life once and for all. If Kim would just agree to grant him the annulment, they could both move on with their lives, and i think that she should, but I feel like she don’t want people to judge her, because of it…Well, Kim they already are judging you, just move on. Just like you moved on from the sex tape scandal, to go on and have a successful reality show career, fragrance line, clothing line, and much more…I wish them all the best!

Also On 105.3 RnB: