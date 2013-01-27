Heroic Newark, New Jersey mayor Cory Booker once again came to the rescue; this time, saving a freezing dog left on the doorstep by its owner, reports the Daily Mail.

“This is brutal weather, this dog is shaking really bad and you just can’t leave your dogs out here on a day like this and go away and expect them to be OK,’ Booker told an ABC news crew. “Hypothermia on any animal including a human animal will set in pretty quickly. So this is very sad, you can just feel the dog shaking pretty badly.”

The dog, Cha Cha, who had recently had puppies that were safe inside, was shivering on the doorstep when Booker drove by and saw her. He gently picked up the dog, placed her in a police cruiser and located her owner’s, Moises Rodriguez, cell phone number.

The apologetic owner said that he had no idea that Cha Cha had walked out of the house and must have done so while he was packing his car for a trip to Queens, NY.

As previously reported by NewsOne, Booker’s good deeds are legendary. He’s plowed snow for neighbors trapped after blizzards, gone on a hunger strike in the middle of a drug-infested neighborhood to increase police presence and, in his spare time, he saves women from burning houses. And in an unprecedented move, the down to earth mayor invited victims of Hurricane Sandy without power and food to his home to relax — via Twitter.

Wherever one falls on the political spectrum, Booker is clearly the man you want on your side in a pinch.

RELATED:

Super Mayor Cory Booker Rescues Dog Left Outside In Freezing Weather [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com