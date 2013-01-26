Big Ups To president Obama, He Praises Hilary Clinton In Joint Interveiw

I love this story!! Big Ups to Our President!! President Obama praised Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in a joint “60 Minutes” interview recorded Friday, calling his outgoing cabinet star one of the greatest chief diplomats in U.S. history.

“I just wanted to have a chance to publicly say thank you, because I think Hillary will go down as one of the finest Secretaries of State we’ve had,” Obama said in the rare TV spot — the first time he’s done a joint interview with anyone besides his wife, Michelle, since reaching the White House.

The interview which was done on Friday and will be aired in full on Sunday — is a testament to the strength of the Obama-Clinton alliance that was forged following there bitter debate in 2008!

Also On 105.3 RnB: