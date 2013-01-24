On Sunday night, Oprah conducts a rare interview with Hip Hop legend and actor LL Cool J at his home in Los Angeles. Then, on Monday night, Oprah sits down with Cissy Houston, mother of music icon Whitney Houston, for her first in-depth, sit-down interview since her daughter’s passing.

Watch Oprah’s complete interview with LL Cool J on Sunday, January 27, at 9 PM. Plus, tune in to see her conversation with Cissy Houston on Monday, January 28, at 10 PM.

First Look: Oprah’s Next Chapter with LL Cool J & Cissy Houston was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 24, 2013

