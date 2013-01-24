Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton Gives ‘Em H–l On The Hill In Benghazi Hearings Before Congress

Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton appeared before Congress and the Senate Foriegn Relations Committee on Wednesday to supposedly give long-awaited testimony on the terrorist attacks on the American diplomatic facility in Benghazi, Libya back in September, but as the hearings became contentious, it was clear the Republicans had an agenda that had nothing to do with getting answers about the attack that left four Americans dead on September 11th, 2012.

Clinton did a masterful job of deflecting obvious attacks on her handling of the aftermath of the incident as Republicans continued over and over to attempt to paint the situation as some kind of cover-up. Senator Rand Paul even suggested he would have fired Clinton had he been President at the time of the incident, while Senator John McCain, still steaming over his loss to President Obama four years ago also said Clinton’s answers were not satisfactory to him either.

Secretary Clinton had many opportunities to take the political bait during questioning but refused to get into the mud with Republicans, who obviously wanted confrontation. With Clinton seen as the next President of the United States, many saw the hearings as the Republicans early chance to put a dent in Clinton’s high favorability ratings amongst the American people. The most engaging moment came as Clinton lashed out at Senator Ron Johnson, who continued the assault on UN Ambassador Susan Rice for her role in the reporting of the events.

