Serena Williams Upset In Austrailia

Not long after a courtside microphone picked Serena Williams muttered ““the worst two weeks” at the Australian Open quarterfinals match with 19-year-old American Sloane Stephens, things got a whole lot worse.

Williams lost in an amazing upset when Stephens outplayed and beat the 15-time Grand Slam champion 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. This marked Williams’ first loss since Aug. 17, and her first defeat at a Grand Slam tournament since last year’s French Open.

King Tutt Posted January 23, 2013

