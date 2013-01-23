CLOSE
Radio One
Serena Williams Upset In Austrailia

Not long after a courtside microphone picked Serena Williams muttered ““the worst two weeks” at the Australian Open quarterfinals match with 19-year-old American Sloane Stephens, things got a whole lot worse.

Williams lost in an amazing upset when Stephens outplayed and beat the 15-time Grand Slam champion 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. This marked Williams’ first loss since Aug. 17, and her first defeat at a Grand Slam tournament since last year’s French Open.


Serena Williams Upset In Austrailia was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Photos
