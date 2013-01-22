AM BUZZ: Mathew Knowles Baby Mama Drama, Chris Brown Victim Of Swatting & More

Mathew Knowles Baby Mama Drama

Mathew Knowles’ has some baby mama drama. Beyonce’s dad allegedly emailed the mother of his 2-year-old son what she perceived as a threat, and she filed papers in court seeking up to $12,000 per month.

According to TMZ, Alexsandra Wright filed papers in family court seeking an increase in her $12,000 a month child support so she can afford to hire security after receiving a threatening email from Mathew.

Wright claims that she needs security because of a “threatening” online message Knowles sent her in September 2011, in which he allegedly wrote: “You hurt my family. There’s a price to pay.”

Wright also wants additional funds to cover expenses for a secure, private school.

Sources close to Mathew claim that he faithfully pays child support, but hasn’t paid expenses for education because they have not agreed on a school.

