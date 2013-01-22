CLOSE
Presidential Shade: Michelle Obama Rolls Her Eyes At Boehner

We knew that this would be a memorable Inaugural week-end, celebrating the second term in the White House for President Barack Obama, but it’s been the unofficial activity that’s created the most cyber-buzz.

First it was the big reveal of First Lady Michelle Obama’s gorgeous bangs; then 11-year-old Sasha Obama was caught yawning widely during her father’s big Inaugural speech; then, and this is a huge then, the First Lady of the United States was caught on camera rolling her eyes at Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-Ohio).

We’re talking Executive Side-Eye.

The Eye Roll Seen ‘Round The World happened during the Inauguration Day luncheon. President Obama and Boehner, whose relationship publicly ping-ponged from cordial to contentious during the tense fiscal cliff negotiations,  were engaged in a “for the crowd” jovial exchange when Mr. Speaker tapped the First Lady — apparently to see if she wanted to join in the “See, we’re all friends here” game.

She didn’t.

See the exchange below:

One thing they could agree on, though, is that they didn’t want to prolong their time together.

“Michelle and the speaker of the House came to a meeting of the minds that I may be delaying the proceedings too much,” Obama said. “And so I’m just going to be extraordinarily brief and say thank you.”

GIF CREDIT: The Atlantic

No one knows exactly what Boehner said to elicit the hilarious (to us) response, but it’s a good thing that he we was already seated, because our First Lady just told him to have several.

