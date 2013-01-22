Presidential Shade: Michelle Obama Rolls Her Eyes At Boehner

We knew that this would be a memorable Inaugural week-end, celebrating the second term in the White House for President Barack Obama, but it’s been the unofficial activity that’s created the most cyber-buzz.

First it was the big reveal of First Lady Michelle Obama’s gorgeous bangs; then 11-year-old Sasha Obama was caught yawning widely during her father’s big Inaugural speech; then, and this is a huge then, the First Lady of the United States was caught on camera rolling her eyes at Speaker of the House John Boehner (R-Ohio).

We’re talking Executive Side-Eye.

The Eye Roll Seen ‘Round The World happened during the Inauguration Day luncheon. President Obama and Boehner, whose relationship publicly ping-ponged from cordial to contentious during the tense fiscal cliff negotiations, were engaged in a “for the crowd” jovial exchange when Mr. Speaker tapped the First Lady — apparently to see if she wanted to join in the “See, we’re all friends here” game.

She didn’t.

See the exchange below:

One thing they could agree on, though, is that they didn’t want to prolong their time together.

“Michelle and the speaker of the House came to a meeting of the minds that I may be delaying the proceedings too much,” Obama said. “And so I’m just going to be extraordinarily brief and say thank you.”

No one knows exactly what Boehner said to elicit the hilarious (to us) response, but it’s a good thing that he we was already seated, because our First Lady just told him to have several.

