Inauguration Watch: Inauguration Day 2013 (PHOTOS)

Hundreds of thousands filled the National Mall to watch President Obama be sworn in as the 44th president. Although, it was his second inauguration, the moment still felt like we were witnessing history. The mile long walk in the biting cold was worth it to be among the throng of devotees who gave up their holiday Monday to watch this most solemn and important event.

