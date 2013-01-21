0 reads Leave a comment
In a perfect marriage of sorts, it turns out that Apple has its loyal followers covered with an App all about flu prevention!
The flu season has been a beast recently- and so has Apple’s iPhone 5. No matter where you lived in the country, these two were on the minds of millions- for either positive… or negative reasons (you can guess which is which).
Have No Fear of the Flu- The iPhone 5 Has You Covered! was originally published on praisecharlotte.com
