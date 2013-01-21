‘Django Unchained’ Slave Toys Discontinued After Sharp Criticism

The controversial “Django Unchained” slave toys that have evoked outrage in the Black community will cease to exist, TMZ reports.

RELATED: Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell On “Django Unchained”: Spike Lee Is A Conniving And Scheming Uncle Tom

The entertainment news site reports that the Weinstein Company called the toy’s manufacturer and asked them to stop making the offensive figurines after caving in to pressure from Al Sharpton’s National Action Network and a Los Angeles-based civil rights group, Project Islamic Hope.

RELATED: Dick Gregory On “Django Unchained”: Spike Lee Is a “Punk” And A “Thug” [VIDEO]

Reportedly, there were about 1,000 dolls produced and sold before manufacturing ceased. Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, told the Daily Mail he and other African-American community leaders were “outraged” upon hearing that the dolls had been manufactured and packaged for sale and said they were “a slap in the face of our ancestors.”

Want to Keep Up With NewsOne.com? LIKE Us On Facebook!

The dolls, which had begun to sell on sites like Amazon.com, were immediately boycotted by the civil rights groups because many felt they trivialized the horrors of slavery. The toymaker, National Entertainment Collectibles Association (NECA), has stated that they did not mean to offend anyone by producing the dolls and had no intention of stirring up controversy. The company meant the figurines to be collectibles and not actual toys to be played with by children. NECA’s Joel Weinshanker said the company was “very excited to bring the stellar cast of Django to life and honored to be working with another Tarantino masterpiece.”

Ali says the toys would not have even been conceived had they been based on the history of other ethnic groups.

“Tarantino and Weinstein didn’t have action figures for their movie Inglorious Basterds because they know the Jewish community would never allow it, and the African-American community shouldn’t allow anyone to disrespect our ancestors.”

‘Django Unchained’ Slave Toys Discontinued After Sharp Criticism was originally published on newsone.com