The MLK-Obama Mash Up Video – The Dream Lives On

Have you ever thought about what it would be like if Barack Obama and Martin Luther King sat down at the table and wrote a speech together? King talked about dreams and how one day his kids could be free of racism and hatred. Obama talks about hope and how change won’t be easy, but without hope change has no fuel. These two great leaders were on the same page, but unfortunately never got to enjoy the stage together.

Today you’re in luck for a treat. Check out this mash-up that finally brings Barack Obama and Martin Luther King together on the same platform to give a taste of what it could have been.

The MLK-Obama Mash Up Video – The Dream Lives On was originally published on praisecharlotte.com

