T-Boz Speaks on the Flu Epidemic

Co-host singer and reality star T-Boz (member of TLC and the star of TLC channel’s “Totally T-Boz”) joins Anderson Cooper to sound-off on the latest headlines in the “First 15″ including the recent spread of the flu in various cities across the nation.


T-Boz Speaks on the Flu Epidemic was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

