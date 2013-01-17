Getting Fit With 50

If you want the BIG GUNS (muscles) like 50Cent, he has now laid out a blue print for you to do so. Maybe all the Vitamin Waters inspired him. Rapper/actor/spokesman/millionaire/businessman 50 Cent has just released a new book encouraging his fans to get and stay in shape. “Formula 50” is a 6-week workout plan designed to get you off the coach and into the sexy category, if of course, you follow the plan 50 has laid out. “Formula 50,” available in hardcover, e-book and enhanced e-book formats, is available now. 50 says if you follow the plan he outlines, you can expect at least a 50% change in six weeks. The program includes metabolic resistance training (MRT) which trains your body to get stronger while reducing fat.

“Body fat will decrease by 10%, energy will increase by 20%, and strength endurance will improve by 20%,” 50 says. “The numbers can add up to 50% in a variety of ways, but your gains will total at least 50%.”

