Lance Armstrong & Oprah Winfrey Exclusive Interview

Cyclist Lance Armstrong speaks exclusively with Oprah in his first interview since he was stripped of his Tour de France titles. He addresses the alleged doping scandal, years of accusations of cheating and the use of performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career.

Watch Oprah’s interview with Lance Armstrong—a special two-night event—on Thursday, January 17, and Friday, January 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. The interview will be simultaneously streamed LIVE worldwide on Oprah.com.

Terron Austin Posted January 16, 2013

