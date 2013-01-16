TV One has announced the details for its coverage of the 2013 Inauguration of President Barack Obama. Roland Martin, host and managing editor of TV One’s Washington Watch, will lead the network’s live HD coverage that airs on Monday, January 21, 2013 from 11:00am to 2:00pm ET.

“The second inauguration of the first Black president of the United States is a historical one,” said Martin. “And we at TV One are excited to provide our viewers with our unique perspective on this occasion. This is a celebration for all Americans, and it is certainly a moment for African Americans to embrace at its fullest.”

TV One’s live broadcast will include coverage of the swearing in and Inaugural Address, as well as reactions from citizens on the National Mall. Commentators joining Martin for the coverage are expected to be Angela Rye, executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus, and Dr. Chris Metzler, a political scientist at Georgetown University. Alfredas, co-host of The Russ Parr Morning Show, will contribute to the coverage as a field reporter.

RELATED LINKS:

The Soul Children of Chicago to Join Pre-Inauguration Events

Lonnie Hunter Set to Perform at the Inauguration

Beyonce to Perform at The Inauguration

Inauguration 2013 Events In Washington

$1 Million Donations Wanted For Obama’s Inauguration

Roland Martin Scores Sixth Consecutive NAACP Image Award Nomination

Why Roland Martin Declares President Barack Obama Winner of Second Presidential Debate

Washington Watch With Roland Martin: 2013 Presidential Inauguration Coverage was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 16, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: