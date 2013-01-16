Gone WAY Too Far: Tarantino Uses N- Word in Speech

Apparently there is a cold war brewing between these two heavyweight directors, Tarantino & Spike Lee — Tarantino was trying a little too hard to push Lee’s buttons at the Golden Globes & well…. You have to read the outcome!

Read the E! News Report:

Less than a minute into his press conference backstage at the 70th Annual Golden Globes, the Django Unchained winner dropped the N-word. The usually bustling press room fell silent for a second; a reporter could be heard letting out a whistle, as in, “Oh, boy.”

The filmmaker’s choice language came as he fieldied a question about his controversial, slavery-era spaghetti Western. Tarantino was not apologizing.

