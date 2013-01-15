Famed ESPN anchor Stuart Scott announced via Twitter that his complications with cancer have returned. The noted TV personality, who has gained a huge fan base in the world of sports and entertainment, let fans and supporters know that he is no undergoing chemotherapy and will continue to work.

We wish him well during this process and hope for the best as he takes care of his health. Read more on the developing story via the links below.

RELATED LINKS:

ESPN Anchor Stuart Scott Announces His Cancer Has Returned

Rebbie Jackson’s Husband Dies After Battle with Cancer

Cancer Reportedly More Deadly with Men

Gabrielle Union Says “Cancer Took My Friend, Don’t Play with Health Care”

ESPN’s Stuart Scott Announces His Cancer Has Returned was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 15, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: