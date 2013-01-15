CLOSE
ESPN’s Stuart Scott Announces His Cancer Has Returned

Famed ESPN anchor Stuart Scott announced via Twitter that his complications with cancer have returned. The noted TV personality, who has gained a huge fan base in the world of sports and entertainment, let fans and supporters know that he is no undergoing chemotherapy and will continue to work.

We wish him well during this process and hope for the best as he takes care of his health. Read more on the developing story via the links below.

