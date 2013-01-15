Salute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once said that “Life’s most persistent and consistent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’”

As we honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his birthday (January 15th) and the national day we observe it this year (January 21st), we ask this same question to each of you encouraging you to take a moment not only to reflect on all that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. accomplished in his lifetime, but also how much we can accomplish in our very own.

It’s never too late to start making an impact within your community and the world around you. So today (and, in fact, everyday) we are saluting a man who stood for all that is right, selfless, humane and good about serving one another. Think about it for a moment then take all the necessary actions you can create starting today. What will you do with this day? What will you do with your tomorrow? Who else can you touch? What are you doing for others?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.

