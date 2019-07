Watch live as President Barack Obama holds his final press conference and speech of his first term. Click the image above or the link below. Join the Q&A via Twitter and Facebook on the message board.

WATCH LIVE: President Obama’s Last Press Conference of His First Term

LIVE: President Barack Obama to Give Final Speech of First Term was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted January 14, 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB: