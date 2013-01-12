Vanessa Bryant Announces She Is No Longer Divorcing Kobe

It seems like 2013 is bringing a change of heart for a few of our favorite Hollywood couples. After a year-long separation, Kobe Bryant‘s wife, Vanessa, used instagram to let followers know that they’re giving their marriage another try.

The two experienced a few rocky years after Kobe admitted to infidelity in 2003 after being charged with sexual assault (which were later dropped) by a 19-year-old Colorado girl. They’re reconciliation may not come as a surprise to you, since Vanessa and her two children have often been seen court-side at Kobe’s games during the past year.

Kobe confirmed that the divorce was canceled by posting this message on his Facebook page.

“I am happy to say that Vanessa and I are moving on with our lives together as a family. When the show ends and the music stops, the journey is made beautiful by having that someone to share it with. Thank you all for your support and prayers! Much luv, Mamba out,” the Facebook post said.

All’s fair in “Love & Basketball” as they say. Congrats to them! Don’t mess it up again Kobe, third chances are hard to come by!

