Inauguration Watch: Usher, Alicia Keys and Stevie Wonder To Perform At Inaugural Events

Usher, Alicia Keys and Stevie Wonder are only a few of the A-listers announced as performers for Inauguration 2013. The performers are scheduled to perform at various festivities and balls including the inaugural ball which is expected to draw 35,000 people. John Legend and Smokey Robinson are also expected to perform at either the inaugural concert or the two official inaugural balls, which are being held at the Washington Convention Center. The inaugural planning community previously announced that Beyonce would sing the National Anthem.

