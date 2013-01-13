The Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC) has announced that President Barack Obama will use two bibles for his swearing-in ceremonies. On Sunday, January 20, the president will take the oath of office using the Robinson Family bible. The bible was a gift of the First Lady’s father Fraser Robinson III to his mother, LaVaughan Delores Robinson on Mother’s Day in 1958.

On Monday, January 21, the President will take the oath of office with Abraham Lincoln’s bible he used at his inuaguration. President Obama used the same bible at his inauguration in 2009. And, President Obama will use Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr’s ’traveling bible’ as he takes the oath of office.

For more details on this historic day, please visit the 2013pic.org

President Obama to Use Two Bibles at Swearing-In Ceremonies was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Miss Community Clovia Posted January 13, 2013

