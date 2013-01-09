CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Inauguration Watch: Beyonce To Perform National Anthem At The 2013 Inauguration

0 reads
Leave a comment

Beyonce is scheduled to perform the  national anthem at President Barack Obama‘s inauguration ceremony on January 21.

The inaugural planning committee also announced that Kelly Clarkson will perform “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” and James Taylor will sing “America the Beautiful” at the swearing-in ceremony on the Capitol’s west front. Taylor toured throughout North Carolina during Obama’s campaign last year. He performed for small shows for volunteers in Huntersville, Greensboro, Raleigh and Asheville.

More Inauguration new:

Inauguration Watch: Inauguration 2013 Events In Washington

The 2013 Inaugural Parade Highlights And Details

beyonce , election 2012 , inauguration 2013 , President Obama , Presidential Inauguration 2013

Also On 105.3 RnB:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Yay Or Nay: ‘Girls Trip’ Director Malcolm D.…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Jharrel Jerome Reacts To Getting His First Emmy…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Oh Word? More People Have Spotted André 3000…
 2 days ago
07.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close