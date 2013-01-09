Inauguration Watch: Beyonce To Perform National Anthem At The 2013 Inauguration

Beyonce is scheduled to perform the national anthem at President Barack Obama‘s inauguration ceremony on January 21.

The inaugural planning committee also announced that Kelly Clarkson will perform “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” and James Taylor will sing “America the Beautiful” at the swearing-in ceremony on the Capitol’s west front. Taylor toured throughout North Carolina during Obama’s campaign last year. He performed for small shows for volunteers in Huntersville, Greensboro, Raleigh and Asheville.

