Best Places To Visit In Detroit

Despite experiencing economic hardship, Detroit has a legendary cultural base, making it an interesting place to visit over the winter holidays. If you would like to explore Detroit, some stops worth visiting include the Detroit Main Library, which opened at its current location in 1921; The Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History, which represents one of the largest collections in the nation; and the Motown Museum, which is one of Southeast Michigan’s most-popular tourist destinations. To enjoy Southern cooking, stop by Beans & Cornbread in Southfield, Mich., which was voted best soul food eaterie by several publications in Detroit.

Experience all that Detroit has to offer here:

