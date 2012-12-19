Frank Ocean’s Dad Suing Him For $1 Million

Just one day after confessing that Channel Orange might be his last album, Frank Ocean took to Twitter to vent his frustration that his estranged father is suing him.

“Father wanna sue me for a million,” he wrote. “Like I owe him back child support. Weak individual bought me a swiss knife at 6yrs old then dipped on me.”

Although that tweet has since been deleted, the “Thinking Of You” singer left this one up:

i got his DNA though, maybe I inherited some of his karma too.— frank ocean (@frank_ocean) December 19, 2012

What kind of father sues his son? Oh yeah, the ones whose kids grow up to be successful! Let’s hope his father doesn’t get his hands on Frank’s money!

Frank was raised by his mother, Katonya Breaux Riley, in New Orleans.

