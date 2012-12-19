Should Sandy Hook School Be Destroyed?

After most shootings, administrators, parents, and residents must decide whether to demolish or overhaul existing areas where students, teachers, and school personnel have been brutally murdered. Now, with the recent shooting massacre that has unfortunately occurred at the Sandy Hook School in Newtown, Conn., the community will be forced to decide on whether the school should remain standing. Here, NewsOne looks at how other communities handled the buildings where massacres took place.

Since the Sandy Hook School massacre took place on December 14th, with 20 young children and seven adults being executed by shooter Adam Lanza, decisions have not been made as to the educational structure’s future.

Take the Columbine High School incident in Littleton, Colo., which took place on April 20, 1999, where seniors Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris murdered 12 students, one teacher, and injured 21 others by spraying them with bullets then committing suicide. The school, which had already gone through a $15.6 million renovation in 1995, was rebuilt after the massacre, with blood-stained carpets being tossed out and bullet-riddled ceiling tiles being discarded.

The high school’s cafeteria, where the shooters unloaded rounds of ammunition, received new furniture and paint, and the library, where 10 of the students were gunned down, was demolished and replaced with a glass atrium.

On March 13, 1996, sixteen 5- and- 6-year-old children and one adult were murdered at the hands of Thomas Hamilton, who entered an elementary school gymnasium in Dunblane, Scotland, and gunned them down. School administrators made the decision to tear down the gym one month after the bloodbath, and a local contractor offered to rebuild the gymnasium and donate the cost of the work. Two years later, the murder site was entirely transformed.

On April 16, 2007, Seung-Hui Cho gunned down 32 Virginia Polytechnic and State University students and wounded 17 others in what is often described as one of the deadliest shooting incidents by a single gunman in U.S. history. Most of the victims were murdered on the second floor of a science building. After the murders, the building was shut down to undergo a $1 million renovation and much of it came from donated construction materials.

Now that the Sandy Hook School has become a gravesite for those who were brutally targeted at the hands of a lone and seriously disturbed shooter, police state that the school, which was built in 1956, will remain closed for a few months as their investigation of the massacre continues.

But eventually, the answer as to whether the Sandy Hook School should be transformed into a memorial, be rehabilitated, or just be leveled will have to be answered.

