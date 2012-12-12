CLOSE
Mall Shooting Turns Holiday Shopping Into Tragedy

At least three people are dead, including the shooter, after a gunman opened fire at the Clackamas Town Center mall about 11 miles from downtown Portland. The suspect, seen by a witness wearing a ski mask and carrying an assault rifle, sent shoppers scurrying behind counters and Santa to the ground, according to CNN witness reports.

At least one person suffered a traumatic injury, the Clackamas County sheriff office told news media.

Read the full story here.

Photos
