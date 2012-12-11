CLOSE
Voice Of Elmo Sex Scandal: 4th Accuser Comes Forward

Since Kevin Clash, the Voice of Elmo resigned from his job with Sesame Street, the avalanche troubles just keeps coming as a fourth man has come forward with claims that he had a sexual relationship with Elmo’s puppeteer when the accuser was 16. The suit claims that Clash was in his mid-30s when in 1995 he befriended the alleged 16-year-old victim by flying the teen from Miami to New York, where the two engaged in sexual activity. The lawyer for three of the accusers stated ”according to our lawsuit, Kevin Clash knowingly paid to transport a minor across state lines for the purpose of satisfying his sexual interests.”

Voice Of Elmo Sex Scandal: 4th Accuser Comes Forward was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Photos
