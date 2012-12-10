Beloved actor Michael Clarke Duncan, who died this past September at age 54, is set to star in his last film “In the Hive” coming to theaters December 14th.

The film, which was produced and directed by Robert Townsend, co-stars Loretta Devine, Vivica A. Fox and Roger Guenveur Smith portraying details of a true story based on the lives of trouble youth attending an alternative school in North Carolina.

“In the Hive” is scheduled to be released in select theaters beginning this Friday, December 14th just over three months after Michael Clarke Duncan’s untimely death on September 3rd after he succumbed to complications following the severe heart attack her suffered just one month prior. The new film also debuts just four days after what would have been his 55th birthday (on December 10th).

Michael Clarke Duncan's Last Film Opens This Week was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Terron Austin Posted December 10, 2012

