Powerball Fever: Record Breaking Ticket Sales Expected For $550 Million Jackpot

A record $550 million Powerball jackpot could be given away during tonight’s drawing. If you’re apart of an office pool, there are a few things to do before the big drawing like making a copy of the tickets to distinguish them from a personal ticket, sign off on something proving you pitched in and join people that you can trust. Good luck!


