Soul Train Awards 2012: Red Carpet Moments with Angie Stone

Soul singer/songwriter Angie Stone visits with SoulTrain.com reporters on the red carpet at this year’s Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas. Stone discusses her latest musical release “Rich Girl” plus what went into her creative process in recording it this time around.
Then there’s talk about the special appearance and segment on the show that she’s most anticipating this year. Can you guess who it is?
