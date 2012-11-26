Trump Kids Beg Dad To Stop Obama-Bashing?

According to an insider, Donald Trump‘s (pictured far left) three children, Eric (pictured left), Donald Jr. (pictured far right), and Ivanka (pictured middle), had a sit-down with their father, begging him to lay off of the President Barack Obama-bashing, reports the NY Daily News.

Just before the election, Trump’s three children reportedly went to their dad’s office to ask him to calm down with the Obama-bashing, because it is hurting his reputation:

“The three of them met and went to see their dad in his Fifth Ave. office. They showed a lot of respect, but told him he’s worked too long and too hard to build up the reputation he has. They understand completely he’s always been outspoken and that he likes attention, but this is too much.”

The children, who will naturally inherit their father’s wealth, seem to be aware of how their father’s tarnished reputation can hurt their dad’s — and eventually their — business:

“They want their dad to get respect and then the whole family does well,” the insider added.

Even though Trump’s rep denies that the meeting ever happened — “They would never ever do that. It never happened. It’s simply untrue” — Trump’s reputation has surely taken a dive with his seemingly obsessive targeting of the President.

In spring of 2011, Trump arrogantly demanded that the President release his long form birth certificate, and even went on the record saying that he had people on the ground in Hawaii investigating the President’s place of birth:

“Well, I have people that actually have been studying it and they cannot believe what they’re [seeing]…. And they cannot believe what they’re finding. And I’m serious,” Trump told “Today” show host Meredith Vieira back in 2011.

With Trump’s calls for his birth certificate becoming increasingly aggressive and insulting — clouding many of the dire economic issues that needed attention at the time — President Obama released his long form birth certificate in April 2011, rightfully criticizing the media for fixating on such “silliness”:

“I know that there is going to be a segment of people for which no matter what we put out, this issue will not be put to rest,” Obama said. “But I am speaking for the vast majority of the American people as well as for the press. We do not have time for this kind of silliness.

“We have better stuff to do. I have got better stuff to do. We have got big problems to solve.” “We are not going to be able to do it if we are distracted, we are not going to be able to do it if we spend time vilifying each other … if we just make stuff up and pretend that facts are not facts, we are not going to be able to solve our problems if we get distracted by side shows and carnival barkers.”

Watch the President discuss releasing his birth certificate here:

Shortly after, Trump released a statement about the birth certificate release:

“Today I’m very proud of myself, because I’ve accomplished something that no one else has been able to accomplish,” said Trump on the release of the president’s birth certificate, according to NBC News. “I want to look at it, but I hope it’s true. … But he should have done it a long time ago.”

But not surprisingly, Trump still wouldn’t be satisfied, leading many to concur that there were other more insidious reasons (read: racism) for his obsession with the President’s place of birth, particularly because the President’s birth certificate had been available to the public online for at least three years.

Just a few weeks before this year’s presidential election, Trump annoyed the masses with an announcement that he coined a “game changer” for voters. The big reveal would quickly turn into the big flop once Trump resurrected his Birther rhetoric, asking for the President to release “his college records and applications” and “passport applications and records.”

Watch Trump make more of a fool of himself here:

Trump’s announcement clearly indicated to many that he had truly gone over the edge, voluntarily pushing himself in to obscurity.

Even if Trump didn’t have a sit-down with his children, he would do well to pretend that he had and take a permanent timeout from politics.

That is unlikely, though, since being a racist has a unique way of clouding one’s judgment.

Abena Agyeman-Fisher Posted November 26, 2012

